Report: Bucks re-sign fan favorite Bobby Portis for four years, $49 million

Bobby Portis was never leaving Milwaukee — Bucks fans might have revolted.

However, Portis wanted to get paid, so he opted out of his $4.6 million player option with the intent of re-signing. As expected, minutes into free agency he agreed to a new four-year $49 million contract to return to his role as a backup (and occasionally starting) center for the Bucks.

Free agent F Bobby Portis is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks on a 4-year, $49M contract, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

That’s more than teams spend now on backup fives. However, with Brook Lopez entering the final year of his contract, this could be about Portis stepping into a starting role down the line. Portis averaged 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds a game last season, starting 59 games due to Lopez being injured.

In other moves, the Bucks are bringing back Wesley Matthews and Jevon Carter. Matthews saw his minutes go up late in the season and he started games in the playoffs — Mike Budenholzer trusted him in critical minutes. Carter agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Bucks, although the terms were not disclosed that is likely at the minimum (it’s unclear if the second year is guaranteed or a team/player option).

The Bucks also signed veteran Joe Ingles to a one-year contract, although he will miss most of the season recovering from ACL surgery. If healed, he is the kind of versatile shooter the Bucks could use in the playoffs.

While Adrain Wojnarowski and Shams Charania have broken most of the free agency stories, Ingles’ wife broke the news about his plans.

BREAKING NEWS: Sources very close to free agent @Joeingles7 can confirm that he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. CEO of the house, Renae Ingles, is thrilled for Joe and their family. Joe himself, is said to be very bucking happy.#nba #nbanews pic.twitter.com/4yra9gQst3 — Renae Ingles (@RenaeIngles) June 30, 2022

Well played.