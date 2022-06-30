Report: Brett Brown to join Gregg Popovich’s Spurs staff

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brett Brown got fired by the 76ers for not doing enough to help them win in the playoffs.

But back when Philadelphia was losing early in The Process? Brown looked better guiding the team through that stage.

That looks the assignment in San Antonio, where the Spurs are diving deep into rebuilding.

Emiliano Carchia of Sportando:

Sources are expecting former 76ers head coach Brett Brown reuniting with Gregg Popovich’s staff, filling the spot vacated by Becky Hammon in San Antonio — Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) June 30, 2022

Brown was a longtime Spurs assistant before Philadelphia hired him as head coach. His familiarity with both San Antonio’s system and player development make him a strong hire.

The implicit news in this report might be even bigger: Gregg Popovich, 73, is coaching the Spurs another season. He has refused to publicly address his future. Though hiring Brown wouldn’t preclude Popovich from retiring this offseason — maybe even to hand off the top job to Brown — all signs point to Popovich staying.

Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News: