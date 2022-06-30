NBA players react to stunning Kevin Durant trade request

By Jun 30, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT
“HOLY S***!!”

That was my initial reaction — loudly, while on a rower at the gym, causing plenty of heads to spin my way — to the stunning news of Kevin Durant requesting a trade out of Brooklyn. Which means Kyrie Irving will be exiting the borough, too, and maybe plenty of others (Joe Harris, Seth Curry, and do they keep Ben Simmons or try to build around him?).

I was far, far from the only person caught off guard by the news. Across the NBA, players took to Twitter to react with shock to the report.

The winner for worst-timed social media post of the day goes to Ben Simmons, who posted on his Instagram story with just a two-word caption, “feeling incredible.”