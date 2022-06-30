NBA players react to stunning Kevin Durant trade request

“HOLY S***!!”
That was my initial reaction — loudly, while on a rower at the gym, causing plenty of heads to spin my way — to the stunning news of Kevin Durant requesting a trade out of Brooklyn. Which means Kyrie Irving will be exiting the borough, too, and maybe plenty of others (Joe Harris, Seth Curry, and do they keep Ben Simmons or try to build around him?).
I was far, far from the only person caught off guard by the news. Across the NBA, players took to Twitter to react with shock to the report.
LOL
— Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 30, 2022
Can 💩 get realer ?
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 30, 2022
easy money
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 30, 2022
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) June 30, 2022
NBA offseason > …
— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) June 30, 2022
BREAKING NEWS: Steve Nash will come out of retirement & be the first Player/Coach since Bill Russell
— Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) June 30, 2022
LaMelo Ball on IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/OLHeESWmrt
— Dylan Jackson (@djdotpng) June 30, 2022
The winner for worst-timed social media post of the day goes to Ben Simmons, who posted on his Instagram story with just a two-word caption, “feeling incredible.”
Summer grind 😤
(h/t @BenSimmons25) pic.twitter.com/zTMm5csPcm
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 30, 2022