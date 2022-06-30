NBA Free Agency Tracker: All the deals, rumors, reports in one place

NBA free agency brings the chaos every year — and Kevin Durant was the agent who made sure there is an epic level of chaos this year.

What follows is a tracker of the latest news, rumors and deals all in one place. This is a short synopsis, just follow the links to our longer stories out of NBA free agency.

RUMOR: Kyrie Irving wants to find way to Lakers.

Analysis: As things went sideways with Kyrie Irving trying to get a long-term contract out of Brooklyn, sources told NBC Sports he had decided he wanted to play with LeBron James again, this time on the Lakers. There was just no way to make the trade work. However, with Kevin Durant asking out of Brooklyn, Irving to the Lakers is live again. Both Stephen A. Smith and Dave McMenamin of ESPN talked about it on the network’s NBA free agency show.

The reason the trade didn’t work the first time: No team that wants to win was going to trade Irving for Russell Westbrook at this point in their careers. It was a non-starter for the Nets. However, if the Nets are blowing everything up and not necessarily trying to win, Westbrook is just a massive expiring contract. Things look different.

I know some on ESPN have talked Durant and Irving to the Lakers. My question: How? Durant will be traded for an Anthony Davis-level haul of picks and young players, and the Lakers don’t have anywhere near the assets to get that done even before they trade for Irving. That is a pipe dream.

DEAL: Lakers sign Lonnie Walker IV to mid-level exception; add Damian Jones, Troy Brown on minimums.

Analysis: The Lakers have limited ways to improve their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis (let’s put the back-in-play Kyrie Irving talk to the side for now), and the big tool was the $6.4 million taxpayer midlevel exception. That goes to Lonnie Walker IV. Walker passes the eye test of an NBA wing and has the athleticism, but his skill set has never caught up with his potential. He still feels raw and makes some poor decisions. He averaged 12.1 points a game shooting 31.4% from 3 last season.

Lonnie Walker IV is signing a one-year, $6.5M deal with the Lakers, sources said. https://t.co/7xBnStLWfo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

The Lakers made a few solid pickups at the minimum: Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and Troy Brown.

Not for nothing, Walker and Toscano-Anderson are Klutch Sports clients (the agents for LeBron and Anthony Davis).

Report: James Harden, 76ers to discuss his new contract over the weekend.

Analysis: James Harden opted out of the $47.4 million final year of his contract because he and the 76ers were going to work out a new deal that was less money per year — letting Philly round out what they hope is a championship roster — but guaranteeing him more money over three years. Unlike a lot of deals around free agency, that one didn’t happen instantly — Harden and the 76ers are going to discuss it over the weekend.

James Harden and the 76ers are meeting on the weekend to negotiate his new deal, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

In theory this deal could fall apart and Harden, as a free agent, could test the market. In reality, there are not contenders with cap space to bring him in and the 76ers are not going to play along with a sign-and-trade. Harden and the 76ers will work out a new contract in the coming days, it’s what is best for both sides.

Analysis: Bobby Portis opted out of his $4.6 million player option but the fan-favorite never planned to leave the Bucks. As expected, agreed to a new four-year $49 million to be a backup five for the Bucks.

Free agent F Bobby Portis is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks on a 4-year, $49M contract, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

The Bucks picked up solid veterans on minimum deals: Wesley Matthews, Jevon Carter, and Joe Ingles. While Woj and Shams have broken most of the free agency stories, Ingles’ wife broke the news about his plans.

BREAKING NEWS: Sources very close to free agent @Joeingles7 can confirm that he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. CEO of the house, Renae Ingles, is thrilled for Joe and their family. Joe himself, is said to be very bucking happy.#nba #nbanews pic.twitter.com/4yra9gQst3 — Renae Ingles (@RenaeIngles) June 30, 2022

DEAL:Luguentz Dort returning to Thunder on five-year, $87.5 million contract

Analysis: It will be interesting to see the guaranteed money numbers on this one, because the idea of paying Luguentz Dort five-years, $87.5 million seems excessive. But, the Thunder wanted to keep their home-gown defensive specialist — at least until they trade him — and the two sides agreed to this new deal.

Free agent G Lu Dort has agreed to a five-year, $87.5M deal to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

DEAL: Anfernee Simons agrees to four-year, $100 million contract to stay with Trail Blazers

Analysis: After his breakout season — averaging 17.3 points a game and shooting 40% from 3 — the Trail Blazers saw Anfernee Simons as one of the players they wanted to build around, next to Damian Lillard. So, the Trail Blazers locked him up on a four-year, $100 million deal.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons has agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract extension, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA_Sports + WME Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

DEAL: Nikola Jokic agrees to five-year, $264 million supermax contract with Nuggets.

Analysis: This is the biggest contract in NBA history, and there was never any question about it. The two-time MVP got a five-year supermax extension from the Nuggets. They are trying to build a contender around him in Denver, and with a healthy Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. there is a chance, if they spend wisely on role players around them (and catch some breaks).

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has agreed to a five-year, $264 million supermax contract extension with the Denver Nuggets, the richest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fifth season (2027-28) will be a player option at $60M. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

DEAL: Devin Booker agrees to four-year supermax extension to stay with Suns.

Analysis: This was an easy call for Phoenix — if you have a player as good as Devin Booker, you lock him up. The Suns and Booker agreed to a four-year contract supermax contract extension worth $214 million. Booker, an All-NBA player, averaged 26.8 points per game last season for the 64-win Suns.

DEAL: Bradley Beal agrees to five-year max contract to return to the Washington Wizards.

Analysis: No surprise here, while Beal liked to be flirted with in free agency he was always going to take the Wizards’ money — five years, about $250 million. That’s a quarter of a billion dollars. In case you wonder why he didn’t jump teams.

DEAL: Malik Monk agrees to two-year, $19 million contract with Sacramento Kings.

Analysis: The Lakers wanted to keep him — and he wanted to stay — but Los Angeles could only offer Malik Monk a little more than the veteran minimum and it’s all about the money. The Sacramento Kings could offer more than $9 million a year over two years and this is a business after all.

DEAL: P.J. Tucker agrees to three-year, $33.2 million deal with 76ers.

Analysis: The Heat tried to keep him and other suitors lined up, but as expected P.J. Tucker has agreed to a three-year deal to play next to Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers. Those are three fully guaranteed years for a 37 year old, a great deal for Tucker.

Free agent PJ Tucker is finalizing a three-year, $33.2 million fully guaranteed deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent Andre Buck (@andrebuck14) told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

REPORT: Jalen Brunson to sign with Knicks for more than $100 million; will not meet with Mavericks.

Analysis: No surprise here, the writing has been on the wall about this one for days. More than the money, the Knicks offer Brunson the chance to be the lead guard and run the show in New York, getting him out of Luka Doncic’s shadow (although the Knicks are not nearly as well built for Brunson’s game as the Mavericks).

REPORT: Kevin Durant requests trade out of Brooklyn.

Analysis: This was the shocker of the day, Kevin Durant told the Nets he wants to be traded. That blows up NBA free agency and has teams scrambling to see if they can put together an Anthony Davis-level trade for Durant, or a smaller one for Kyrie Irving (who certainly will be on the move now as well, as will Joe Harris, Seth Curry, and maybe even Ben Simmons). Durant’s power play caught a lot of NBA players by surprise.