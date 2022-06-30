Bradley Beal re-signing with Wizards on $251M max contract

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bradley Beal said he wants to retire with the Wizards.

As he has at nearly every turn, he continues to prove his loyalty to Washington is more than just words.

Beal, as expected, is re-signing on a five-year max contract worth more than $251 million.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

All-Star guard Bradley Beal has agreed to a five-year, $251 million maximum contract to stay with the Washington Wizards, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Beal’s exact salaries:

2022-23: $43,279,250

$43,279,250 2023-24: $46,741,590

$46,741,590 2024-25: $50,203,930

$50,203,930 2025-26: $53,666,270

$53,666,270 2026-27: $57,128,610

$57,128,610 Total: $251,019,650

This is a pivotal outcome for the Wizards. By keeping him past last trade deadline, they risked him walking for no return in unrestricted free agency – which would’ve devastated the franchise. Beal was connected to the 76ers and Heat. (Though an opt-in-and-trade or sign-and-trade would’ve been possible, those typically yield lesser returns.)

Now, Washington locks in its franchise player and moves forward in a position of greater strength.

The Wizards have butted against a modest ceiling with Beal as their leading star. They’ve had four straight losing seasons (though made the 2021 playoffs). With Beal on such a large contract, Washington will have a tough time significantly upgrading his supporting cast.

But Beal retains tremendous trade value on this long-term deal. If they ever want to take a step back to chase a higher upside, the Wizards are in better position because they have Beal locked up.

They can also win more with him. Trading for Kristaps Porzingis and Monte Morris look like shrewd moves. Washington also has its mid-level exception available.

Beal and the Wizards clearly share a Plan A of trying to win together. This deal allows them to continue that pursuit.

It also ensures, even if their partnership goes south, Beal secures a massive payday and Washington retains a prime asset.