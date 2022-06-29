Report: Timberwolves extend Taurean Prince for two years, $16 million

Taurean Prince was a solid part of the Timberwolves rotation last season, coming off the bench to play the three or the four, averaging 7.3 points in a little over 17 minutes a night, playing solid defense (and drawing charges), and being a strong voice in the locker room. The kind of veteran every team needs.
So the Timberwolves are keeping him around on a very reasonable two-year, $16 million extension, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by others.
Minnesota Timberwolves F Taurean Prince has agreed on a two-year, $16 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022
Really nice prestart to free agency for Wolves to get Taurean Prince wrapped up. Valuable piece as a leader and do-it-all forward. The second year on the deal is nonguaranteed, sources tell @TheAthletic. @wojespn first on agreement.
— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) June 29, 2022
Prince would have entered unrestricted free agency had the sides not reached terms on an extension, and he would have had options, although for less than the $15 million he made last season. Now he stays in a place he is comfortable.
New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly has locked up a couple of veterans who played a role in getting Minnesota back in the playoffs, with deals for Patrick Beverley and now Prince. Other big offseason moves are looming, including a possible contract extension for Karl-Anthony Towns.