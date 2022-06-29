Report: Timberwolves extend Taurean Prince for two years, $16 million

By Jun 29, 2022, 9:33 AM EDT
Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four
David Berding/Getty Images
Taurean Prince was a solid part of the Timberwolves rotation last season, coming off the bench to play the three or the four, averaging 7.3 points in a little over 17 minutes a night, playing solid defense (and drawing charges), and being a strong voice in the locker room. The kind of veteran every team needs.

So the Timberwolves are keeping him around on a very reasonable two-year, $16 million extension, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by others.

Prince would have entered unrestricted free agency had the sides not reached terms on an extension, and he would have had options, although for less than the $15 million he made last season. Now he stays in a place he is comfortable.

New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly has locked up a couple of veterans who played a role in getting Minnesota back in the playoffs, with deals for Patrick Beverley and now Prince. Other big offseason moves are looming, including a possible contract extension for Karl-Anthony Towns.

