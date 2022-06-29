Report: Hornets’ Miles Bridges arrested for felony domestic violence

On the eve of NBA free agency, which was set to include him landing a massive payday, Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been arrested for felony domestic violence, according to TMZ.

TMZ:

NBA star Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned.

The 24-year-old forward — who most recently played for the Charlotte Hornets — turned himself in to a local jail regarding an alleged physical altercation that happened on Tuesday.

In Charlotte’s season-ending loss, Bridges threw his mouthpiece into the stands and hit a girl with it. He apologized and said, “That’s out of character for me.”