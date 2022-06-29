As expected, Bobby Portis opts out of contract, expected to re-sign with Bucks

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Milwaukee Bucks are not letting Bobby Portis go.

As was widely expected, Portis opted out of his $4.6 million player option for next season, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Milwaukee Bucks F Bobby Portis has informed the team that he’ll decline his $4.6M option and become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

This was simply about the money.

Portis — a fan favorite who averaged 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds a game last season — is a key part of the Bucks rotation and was underpaid (although it was the most the Bucks could offer at the time). Now the Bucks can offer a deal of at least two years starting at about $11 million, and if it is a two-year deal (or there are player options after the two years), Portis can re-enter free agency at age 29.

Expect the sides to announce a new contract for Portis shortly after free agency opens on June 30.