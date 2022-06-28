Report: Jazz making Celtics assistant Will Hardy, 34, NBA’s youngest head coach

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Jazz have disappointed in the playoffs the last few years. Their stars, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, don’t get along. They might keep their roster together and hope a new coach will fix their problems.

That responsibility, as rumored, will reportedly fall on Celtics assistant Will Hardy.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Will Hardy and the Jazz are finalizing a five-year contract to make him the franchise's next coach, sources tell ESPN. Hardy, 34, will be the youngest active coach in the NBA. https://t.co/uISUNbadGJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2022

Hardy was among a group of finalists — including Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla, Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and Jazz assistant Alex Jensen — who met with ownership in Salt Lake City this week, sources said. https://t.co/D25j62QP6n — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2022

A five-year contract is unusually long for a first-time head coach. Though it’s unclear how much of the contract is guaranteed, Utah is definitely projecting faith in Hardy with this deal.

Hardy came up through the Spurs then joined former San Antonio assistant Ime Udoka’s staff with the Celtics last season. Long considered a potential Gregg Popovich successor, Hardy showed he could operate in multiple environments by helping Boston reach the NBA Finals.

The Jazz want to tap into that Spurs identity, though. Despite attempts to keep him as head coach, Utah just lost Quin Snyder, another member of Popovich’s coaching tree. Given Danny Ainge’s presence atop the Jazz front office, Hardy’s Celtics ties might’ve helped, too.

Hardy’s primary task will be winning over Mitchell, who has shown signs of being disgruntled. Utah is building around the young guard and wants to appease him.

Winning obviously helps. To that end, Hardy must devise a defense that holds up better in the playoffs (with or without Gobert). Maintaining the Jazz’s sophisticatedly high-level offense would also be nice, though there is room for tradeoffs that prioritize defense.

Hardy can succeed in this role. Given his age and Utah’s organizational culture, maybe for a long time.

But the Jazz don’t afford him much leeway to learn on the job.

Utah, as telegraphed, is also hiring former Grizzlies and Knicks head coach to its front-office.

