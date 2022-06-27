PBT Podcast: Bird Rights Trap: The game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

John Hollinger of The Athletic coined the term “Bird Rights Trap” to describe when a team can exceed the salary cap to re-sign a helpful player but wouldn’t open cap space if the player leaves.

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Keith Smith of Spotrac analyze teams caught in the Bird Rights Trap this summer, making calls on whether they should pay up or let the player walk:

Note: The episode opens with discussion of Kyrie Irving, who opted in with the Nets after recording. However, the evaluation of Irving’s value still holds water, especially with Brooklyn eligible to sign him to an extension this summer.