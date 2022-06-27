Facundo Campazzo says “priority 1, 2 and 3” is to stay in NBA

In an interview this week with Pablo Brunetto of Argentina’s TN Sports (hat tip Eurohoops), Facundo Campazzo said that a return to playing in Europe would not be the worst thing: “Personally, it would be naive to be obsessed with staying in the NBA.”

That led to a lot of online speculation about Campazzo returning to Real Madrid or playing elsewhere in Europe rather than returning to the Denver Nuggets. Sunday, Campazzo and his management team tried to shut that down with a Tweet that was a quote from the point guard.

Facu, por si quedaban dudas: “Mi prioridad 1, 2 y 3 es seguir en la NBA. Por ahora, no tengo en la cabeza volver a Europa. Es obvio que en algún momento pasará, pero no ahora. Lo tengo muy claro: quiero volver a intentarlo, en la franquicia que sea, pero volver a intentarlo”. — TeamFacu (@TeamFacu7) June 26, 2022

“My priority 1, 2, and 3 is to continue in the NBA. For now, I don’t have a return to Europe in mind. It is obvious that at some point it will happen, but not now. I have it very clear: I want to try again, in whatever franchise it is, but to try again.”

Campazzo is a restricted free agent this summer. He played solidly for the Nuggets as a backup point guard, averaging 5.1 points a game in a little over 18 minutes a night, but got pushed out of the Nuggets rotation late in the season with the emergence of Bones Hyland. Denver also drafted guard Peyton Watson late in the first round on Thursday.

While his role may be shrinking with the Nuggets, plenty of teams could use Campazzo, 31, as a backup point guard off the bench. There likely will be offers beyond the $4 million qualifying offer Denver probably puts on the table. One way or another, Campazzo will be back in the NBA next season.

Campazzo will play for his native Argentina this summer, both in World Cup qualifying games and in AmeriCup closer to the start of the season.