Thunder GM Presti says they will find place for JaMychal Green “not with us”

With three more lottery picks — Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, and Jalen Williams — to go with young stars such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in the early stages of a rebuild.
JaMychal Green is a 32-year-old, eight-year NBA veteran looking for a role on a playoff team.
Green was traded to the Thunder on draft night as part of a deal that netted the Nuggets the No. 30 pick (Peyton Watson), but mostly was a financial move (it saves Denver roughly $20 million in salary and luxury tax payments. Now Thunder GM Sam Presti said they are working to trade Green again to a place that is a better fit for the veteran.
Sam Presti on JaMychal Green – sounds like he won’t be a member of the Thunder this season. pic.twitter.com/hCNKSM3Yhk
— Nick Crain (@CrainNBA) June 25, 2022
Green averaged 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 16 minutes a night mainly off the bench for the Nuggets last season.
Green is in the final year of his contract for $8.2 million. It will not be hard to find a team that could use Green’s skills for 15-20 minutes a night off the bench, as the Nuggets did last season.
Presti working with Green’s agent to get the player to a place he wants to be is the professional move and something that helps build goodwill and a good relationship with agents.