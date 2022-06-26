Report: Knicks, Wizards most likely trade partners for Pacers’ Brogdon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Indiana was unable to trade Malcolm Brogdon on draft night, to the surprise of some. The Pacers wanted a first-round pick for him and the market did not value the veteran guard that highly.

However, Brogdon will almost certainly start the season in a new uniform. Which one? The Knicks and Wizards are the most likely, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer said on the Please Don’t Aggregate This podcast.

“If the Knicks strikeout on Jalen Brunson [they will look at Brogdon]. For Washington I think he’s a legitimate trade candidate.”

Both teams need a primary ball-handling guard and Brogdon fits the bill nicely. He averaged 19.1 points and 5.9 assists a game in the 36 games he was in last season.

New York has prioritized Brunson and has nearly cleared the cap space to make a four-year, $100 million offer. The Knicks also could be a destination for Kyrie Irving if (when?) he walks away from Brooklyn — owner James Dolan would love to stick it to a Brooklyn franchise that has had bigger names and more success than his team in recent years.

The Wizards may be the more likely destination for Brogdon because the Knicks are focused elsewhere. A deal such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith would get the deal done (after July 1).

Other Brogdon trades could come up, but keep an eye on the Wizards and Knicks, those are the most likely landing spots for the veteran guard.