Pacers just drafted Mathurin says LeBron is “going to have to show me he’s better than me”

The Pacers selected Bennedict Mathurin No. 6 because the Arizona star might be the best shooter in the draft.

He might be the most overconfident, as well.

Check out this quote, via Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

“A lot of people say he’s great,” Mathurin said. “I want to see how great he is. I don’t think anybody is better than me. He’s going to have to show me he’s better than me.”

Whoa, let’s pump the breaks there, rookie.

Mathurin shot up draft boards — when in doubt, always draft the best shooter — and headlines what could be a strong draft for a Pacers franchise looking to remake itself with younger, more versatile players. Indiana also drafted Gonzaga point guard Andrew Nembhard in the second round and the athletic but raw Kendall Brown out of Baylor. Indiana is far from done with roster moves, both Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner are available on the trade market.

Indiana is building around the skills of Tyrese Haliburton at the point, and Mathurin’s shooting on the wing fits with that. There is reason for hope in Indiana.

But there’s a long way to go before one should start throwing LeBron’s name around.