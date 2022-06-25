Luka Doncic back playing for Slovenia, making ridiculous plays (VIDEO)

By Jun 25, 2022, 10:50 PM EDT
BASKETBALL-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-SLO-AUS
ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images
Luka Doncic against NBA defenders is fantastic to behold.

Luka Doncic playing for his native Slovenia against European defenders is other worldly.

Doncic was back playing for Slovenia against Italy in a tune-up for the World Cup qualifiers next week, and he just took over the show.

Doncic finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the Slovenian win. Fellow Slovenian Goran Dragic added 11 points.

