Jazz reportedly talking to David Fizdale about front office position

David Fizdale is interviewing with the Utah Jazz — but not for their open head coaching position.

Instead, Fizdale is talking to the Jazz about a front office job, reports Ian Begley of SNY.TV.

Take that for data.

The connection here is that Fizdale is close with Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade, back from when Fizdale was a Heat assistant coach. Fizdale was the head coach of the Grizzlies and Knicks, and spent last season as a lead assistant on Frank Vogel’s bench with the Lakers.

A diversity of voices and perspectives in a front office is a good thing, and Fizdale could bring that to a Jazz power structure with Danny Ainge on the top of the ladder with Justin Zanik as the general manager.

It’s something to watch as the Jazz consider their organizational structure and reshape their roster this offseason.