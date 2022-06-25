As expected, Rockets pick up $1.8 million option for Jae’Sean Tate

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jae'Sean Tate will be back with the Houston Rockets.

Which is not a surprise. Tate, a wing who started 77 games for Houston last season and averaged 11.8 points a game, had a team option on his contract for $1.8 million. That’s a steal, and the Rockets picked it up, reports Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

Tate will now be a restricted free agent next summer and can expect a healthy pay raise.

Tate will be joined by three rookies in the Rockets rotation this season after a strong draft in Houston. They got Jabari Smith at No. 3, he will play the four and be an important shooter and finisher for the Rockets. They also drafted Tari Eason out of LSU, a defensive-minded forward who is very switchable, and TyTy Washington, the point guard out of Kentucky.

The Rockets are building something interesting, and Tate will be part of it — and for one more year on a very affordable contract.