Why did the Magic run a subterfuge campaign before drafting Paolo Banchero No. 1, and – more importantly – was he worth the top pick? Which teams drafted the best fits? How did the Knicks, Thunder, Pistons, Hornets, Grizzlies and 76ers do in their trades?

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Kurt Helin review the 2022 NBA Draft: