Report: NBA draft expected to start with Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero in order

By Jun 23, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT
Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero look on during the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery
Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
The fire caused by Duke forward Paolo Banchero – not Auburn forward Jabari Smith or even Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren – overnight becoming betting favorite to be the No. 1 pick?

It has been put out.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Magic, Thunder and Rockets drafting Smith, Holmgren and Smith in that order had become increasingly assumed over the last few weeks. Now that Wojnarowski has reinstated and reinforced that expectation, the drama starts with the Kings at No. 4.

For what it’s worth, that’s the order I’d draft the top three players, too.

