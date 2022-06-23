Report: 76ers trying to land Eric Gordon for Thybulle in three-team swap

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 76ers are looking for more shot creation, shooting, and depth on the perimeter and think they may have found it in Eric Gordon.

The price would likely be Matisse Thybulle in what probably will turn into three-team trade, reports Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The #Sixers are trying to acquire Eric Gordon and using Matisse Thybulle as an asset, even attempting to get a third team to participate, according to multiple league sources. The Portland Trail Blazers are willing to make a straight-up deal for Thybulle, sources says. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 23, 2022

But Sixers president Daryl Morey wants to the Blazers to do a three-team deal in order to get Gordon, sources say. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 23, 2022

There’s some logic to a three-team deal.

Portland needs defense around Damian Lillard, and for all his offensive shortcomings Thybulle is an elite on-ball defender. Philly has been trying to package him and the No. 23 pick in a trade. Houston has wanted a first-round pick for Gordon.

Portland is also looking to trade its No. 7 first round pick for a player who can help now, although that may not be in play in this deal.

If the Sixers get Gordon, the Trail Blazers get Thybulle and the rebuilding Rockets a pick or two, this seems like a deal that can get done. A lot of NBA trades get to the two-yard line and fall apart, but this one does at least have some logic behind it.

Watch for this potential trade and a lot of others on what could be a wild NBA Draft night.