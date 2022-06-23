2022 NBA Draft pick-by-pick tracker with analysis of selections, trades

What should be a wild night of trades and unexpected picks has finally arrived.

We have already seen one big pre-draft trade — Jerami Grant going to the Trail Blazers — and a couple of smaller ones, but there are a lot more to come. In a year with what is considered a thin free agent class and not a lot of teams with cap space, expect teams to be aggressive with their moves on this Draft night.

Plus 58 new players will be welcomed into the NBA family. (It’s 58 and not 60 because Miami and Milwaukee were forced to surrender second-round picks for tampering.)

This 2022 NBA Draft Tracker will have it all: breakdowns of every pick, every trade — complete with an analysis of how that player fits (or doesn’t) with his new surroundings.

FIRST ROUND



No. 1 Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero, 6’10” forward, Duke. After running a brilliant campaign of deception for months, the Magic take the most NBA-ready player in the Draft. Banchero walks in the door with an NBA body, elite athleticism and guard-like handles to go with his size (he can play the four or the five at the NBA). He’s more polished than the other top candidates, he can run an NBA offense right now for a stretch. He is physical and can push his way to the rim and dunk over everyone, but he needs a lot of work on his jump shot and playmaking (think a young Blake Griffin). There are also defensive concerns, he would fade into the background on that end at times in college. Might be the early favorite for Rookie of the Year because of his developed game and he gives an impressive young Magic team a potential alpha to go with a nice young core.



No. 2 Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren, 7’1″ center, Gonzaga. A true “unicorn” in that there isn’t another player quite like him in the league (although Kristaps Porzingis is the closest model many use). He has the highest ceiling but the lowest floor of any of the top picks. Homlgren was a defensive force in college with his 7’5″ wingspan, he competes hard and averaged 14.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game. He can space the floor as a 3-point shooter or put the ball on the floor and drive. However, he wasn’t asked to be a shot creator in college, and there is the questions of how much muscle he can add and if he can stay healthy. OKC is the perfect place for him to develop.



No. 3 Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith, 6’10” forward, Auburn. He walks in the door fitting the mold of the modern NBA big man every team is searching for: Athletic, can shoot the 3 (42% this season) but has the shot creation to put the ball on the floor and get to a good midrange pull-up. He’s good at making tough shots, a skill that translates well to the NBA. He also is a solid, switchable defender, something the Rockets need. His passing and playmaking need to improve for him to reach his full potential, and it will be interesting to see his fit with Jalen Green, but the Rockets just picked up a very good player at a position of need.



No. 4 Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray, 6’8″ power forward, Iowa. After months of speculation about trades, the Kings decided to keep the pick. Murray should be able to walk in the doors in Sacramento and contribute on Day 1 — he looks to be one of the most NBA-ready player in this draft. He averaged 23.5 points a game for the Hawkeyes, is strong on the glass, is a versatile and long defender, and plays a high-IQ game. He played in a system and worked off the ball, which is a great fit with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. There are some who question how high his ceiling is in the NBA — Murray is not a dynamic athlete by NBA standards — but his floor is so high that this is a solid pick.

No. 5 Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey, 6’4″ guard, Purdue. Probably the best athlete in this draft, and that brings with it All-Star level upside. He’s got smooth handles and a change-of-speed game he uses to get downhill and relentlessly attack the rim. An explosive first step. He shot a decent 35.8% from 3 last season (and his jumper seems to improve every year), but his playmaking skills and midrange game need to progress if he is going to fulfill the potential of his physical gifts. He forms a dynamic backcourt with Cade Cunningham that could propel the Pistons for years. This is a team on the rise.



No. 6 Indiana Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, 6’6″ small forward, Arizona. It’s never wrong to draft a shooter. The Canadian and Pac-12 Player of the Year he has a role in the NBA as a catch-and-shoot marksman, plus he knows how to show off his athleticism and get downhill in transition. If he improves his handles he could be a secondary shot creator as well. His defense is a work in progress but if he can be a solid defender at the NBA level he’ll have a role because of his shot.



No. 7 Portland Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe, 6’6″ forward, Kentucky. Another pick reportedly in play but kept, this time by Portland. This is a bet on Sharpe’s upside — Sharpe is maybe the biggest boom or bust player in this draft. He has all the raw tools to be an elite wing in the league — long, athletic, great hops, can get to the rim or shoot. However, the Canadian hasn’t really played a competitive 5-on-5 games since high school. He committed to Kentucky, didn’t show up until second semester, didn’t play a minute for the Wildcats, and jumped straight to the draft. How good is his feel for the game? How strong is his competitive fire? This could be a steal of a pick by the Blazers if he lives up to his potential, but there is a lot of development work to do. (Don’t be shocked if you hear more trade rumors about Sharpe.)



No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers): Dyson Daniels, 6’7″ guard, G-League Ignite. There is a lot of potential with Australian Daniels, one of the better defenders in this class and is switchable and versatile on that end. He’s also a quality playmaker and handled point guard duties for stretches with the Ignite, he can play the 1-3 in the NBA. He plays a high IQ game and can work off the ball. How high teams are on him depends on if they believe they can fix his jumper — he has a slow release and shot 27.3% from 3 in the G-League. More concerning, he was 52.5% from the free throw line. Develop his shot and Daniels becomes a quality starting guard in the league quickly.



No. 9 San Antonio Spurs: Jeremy Sochan, 6’9″ forward, Baylor. For a team with a proven development program such as the Spurs, this is a great pick. Sochan brings a lot of potential (which is why he kept climbing draft boards throughout the season) but work is needed to unleash it. His strength right now is defense, where he uses his athleticism to be a versatile defender who can guard four or five positions. He’s got decent handles and passing — he would grab the rebound, bring the ball up for Baylor and initiate the offense — but his shot needs work. If the Spurs can give his game the polish it needs, and develop a solid jumper, Sochan could be a strong pick here.



No. 10 Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis, 6’5″ guard, Wisconsin. The Wizards needed point guard and picked up one (although not every scout thinks he’s an NBA one). Davis was asked to do everything for the Badgers and showed he is solid at a lot of things — he can score at all three levels, can handle playmaking for himself and others, and works hard on defense. At the NBA level he looks like more of a solid floor general and off-the-ball shooter, a player a coach can trust to make the right play — from Day 1 — but does not have the upside of a guy who is going to get a lot of Taco Bell commercials in the future.

We have a trade:

The Knicks have traded the No. 11 pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for multiple future first-round picks (the Thunder have 15 more between now and 2027). OKC is keeping the No. 12 pick, meaning they are making back-to-back picks (New York technically made the No. 11 pick but he will play for the Thunder).



No. 11 Oklahoma City Thunder: Ousmane Dieng, 6’9″ forward, New Zealand Breakers. This is a long-term bet on player development, something the Thunder are good at. Dieng, a French native, has size and build to play the three and, once he fills out and gets stronger, to play the four in the NBA. He has a good feel for the game, can shoot, create a little off the dribble, defend multiple positions, and is a good but not elite athlete. He’s going to take a few years to get there, but he has the potential to be a quality starting forward playing a position of need in the NBA.



No. 12 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jalen Williams, 6’6″ wing, Santa Clara. He shot up draft boards as he was a standout at the NBA Draft Combine once teams got a look at him (then realized he was under-scouted at Santa Clara and did their homework). He has a 7’2″ wingspan and has great defensive versatility, can shoot the 3 (39.6% last season), and can be a secondary shot creator. Not an elite athlete, but there is potential as a rotational wing player in the league at a position of need.

We have a trade:

While the Hornets officially made the pick, Duren is being traded to the Detroit Pistons as part of a three-team deal. Detroit gets Duren but also takes on the salary of Kemba Walker, who the Knicks wanted to dump (to free up cap space for a run at Jalen Brunson). Detroit is a team looking for a center (they are lined up to snag Deandre Ayton) and could have a good fit in Duren. Detroit is expected to buy out Walker, making him a free agent. Charlotte gets a 2025 first-round pick (Milwaukee’s) in this deal.



No. 13 Detroit Pistons: Jalen Duren, 6’11” center, Memphis. Detroint wants a center of the future and may have drafted one. Big men take a little longer to develop, and Duren is no exception, but he is the most physically gifted center in this draft and he has a 7’5″ wingspan. He should become a paint-protecting, rim-running athletic big man in the Jarrett Allen/peak DeAndre Jordan mold. This is a solid pick for the Hornets in that Duren is going to be quality rotation NBA player for years. It’s also a bit of a safe pick in that Duren has a high floor, but not a super-high ceiling.



No. 14 Cleveland Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji, 6’5″ wing, Kansas. The Most Outstanding Player at this year’s Final Four, he’s a four-year player at Kansas whose game made a leap this season. He’s one of the better shooters in the draft and hit 40.7% from 3 last season, he can put the ball on the floor a little and create, plus he’s a tough defender with potential on that end. He’s going to be an NBA rotation player, however, this is more a solid single up the middle than a swing for the fences.



No. 15 Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans Pelicans): Mark Williams, 7’0″ center, Duke. Thanks to a 7’7″ reach, Williams walks in the door ready to play minutes as a rim protecting, shot-blocking center (and one athletic enough not to get totally cooked when he has to switch out on the perimeter). He showed some touch and shot making around the basket with the Blue Devils (although his offensive game is a work in progress), and the ultimate hope is he develops into a solid rotational rim-running center who can fit on any team. Williams’ challenge is he is the kind of player the league is evolving away from, he needs to make himself invaluable with his D.



No. 16 Atlanta Hawks: A.J. Griffin, 6’6″ forward, Duke. Could be a steal this far down in the draft because Griffin is maybe the best pure shooter in this year’s class, hitting 45% from 3 last season and being strong on the catch-and-shoot (but can put the ball on the floor and create a little, too). However, he has to improve in nearly every other area to become an elite wing. The tools are there: He has a 7-foot wingspan that can make him a quality defender at a position of need. He needs to develop his play creation for others. A lot of high end potential here to develop, but at the very least he walks in the door a shooter.



No. 17 Houston Rockets (via Brookly Nets): Tari Eason, 6’7″ forward, LSU. Defensively, he has real potential — Eason can guard 1-4, is disruptive, gets steals and blocks, he’s a strong rebounder, and he does all that at a position of need. Offensively he averaged 17 points a game, but he mostly did that by putting his head down, using a quick first step, driving in a straight line to the rim and drawing fouls. Thats not going to work nearly as well against NBA defenders, but if Eason can diversify his game the Rockets will have a quality player to add to their rotation.



No. 18 Chicago Bulls: Dalen Terry, 6’7″ wing, Arizona. He shot up draft boards starting at the combine because he can handle the rock, defend multiple positions, plays a position of need, and impressed teams with his maturity and work ethic. He shot 35% from 3 at Arizona and that needs to be more consistent, plus he’s not a natural offensive player. He has potential and if he can defend and handle the ball on the wing in the NBA, there is a role for him.

We have a trade:

Memphis has traded up to get the No. 19 pick from Minnesota, and in return the Timberwolves receive the No. 22 and 29 picks from Memphis in this draft.



No. 19 Memphis Grizzlies: Jake LaRiva, 6’8″ forward, Wake Forest. He climbed draft boards late because he does everything pretty well: Shoot (38% from 3), dribble, pass, and not an elite defender but a switchable and solid one. He plays with confidence. He’s not an elite athlete and there are questions about how he will defend and create space at the next level, but a solid pick at this point in the draft because it’s not hard to see him being part of an NBA rotation.



No. 20 San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors): Malaki Branham, 6’5″ shooting guard, Ohio State. He came on the second half of the season for the Buckeyes and has all the attributes teams look for in a wing: good size, can score at all three levels, works off the ball, and can do some secondary shot creation. He’s one of the best shooters in the draft, both from 3 and from the midrange. He’s going to have to improve on the defensive end to make an impact in the NBA but this could be a steal for San Antonio this deep in the draft.



No. 21 Denver Nuggets: Christian Braun, 6’7″ wing, Kansas. He could be a plug-and-play rotation wing after three seasons with the Jayhawks where he improved every year. He is a solid defender, can work off the ball (he played well off Agbaji Ochai), can handle the ball a little and has a good feel for the game. Not an elite athlete, his shot is accurate even if the release is a bit slow, he’s not likely to develop into a top three option on a team, but he played his role well in Kansas and should fit in with Nuggets.



No. 22 Minnesota Timberwolves (via Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies):