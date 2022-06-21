Report: Cory Joseph picks up $5.1 million option to stay with Pistons

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cory Joseph will return next season to his role as the veteran counterbalance to the youthful promise of Cade Cunningham in the Pistons’ backcourt.

Joseph picked up his $5.1 million option to stay with the Pistons next season, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is opting into his $5.1 million player option for the 2022-23 season, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 21, 2022

This was expected all the way back to when the Pistons traded for Joseph as part of the Delon Wright deal. There was not more money for Joseph out there on the open market.

Joseph moved into a starting role with the Pistons last season because he could play off ball well next to Cunnigham, and he averaged 8 points a game and shot 46.5% from 3 last season for the Pistons. He’s the kind of hard-working veteran with real value in a young locker room, showing young players what it takes to be a true professional in the league.

How big Joseph’s role with the Pistons is next season depends on the development of young players such as Killian Hayes. But he will have a role, and now we know he will be in Detroit for training camp (barring an unexpected trade).