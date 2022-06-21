Former Purdue standout, NBA player Caleb Swanigan dies at age 25

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Caleb Swanigan overcame obesity and homelessness to become an All-American at Purdue and an NBA player. Though his pro career didn’t turn out as hoped, those are tremendous accomplishments.

Tragically, though, Swanigan has died at age 25.

Purdue:

💔 Devastated. Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie. pic.twitter.com/spU2hQtJdi — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 21, 2022

Swanigan built himself into a first-round prospect at Purdue, and the Trail Blazers drafted him No. 26 in 2017. He got traded back and forth between Portland and Sacramento over the next couple years. When the Trail Blazers reacquired him in 2020, Portland players really embraced him returning – which said something about his likability. However, the NBA suspended its season a short time later, and Swanigan opted not to join the Trail Blazers in the bubble. He didn’t play in the NBA again.

When a picture emerged last year of Swanigan looking heavier, Damian Lillard criticized those looking voyeuristically and called for more empathy toward Swanigan and what he was going through.