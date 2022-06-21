For 47 million obvious reasons, John Wall picks up option with Rockets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With all due respect to the people behind the insanely annoying Lennox/Weslend Financial radio ad, this was the biggest no-brainer in the history of mankind.

As was long expected, John Wall picked up his $47.4 million contract extension with the Rockets for next season, Shams Charania reported.

Houston Rockets’ John Wall’s agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, has informed the organization that the guard exercised his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2022

Now that the obvious is over, we can move on to the interesting part: Wall’s future.

Both sides are expected to work through a resolution on Wall’s tenure in the near future. https://t.co/fGf4ByrNlC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2022

Most likely, the Rockets will keep Wall on the books through early July for his contract, which could be used in a Russell Westbrook-sized trade. If that doesn’t work out (and it likely will not), the sides likely will agree to a buyout.

While Wall sat out every second of last season — at first agreeing to give the Rockets room to play their young stars but growing increasingly frustrated — there would be interest in Wall as a rotation guard on a veteran minimum contract.

Miami is reportedly one of those teams, and it has a long history of rehabilitating players and watching them bounce back with impressive seasons. The Los Angeles Clippers also are mentioned as having interest, their early exit in the play-in games showed they need more stability and playmaking at the point. Other teams likely would jump in as well. Other teams likely would jump into the mix as well.

Wall will have options — and he will be getting paid. That’s what opting in was all about.