Thanasis Antetokounmpo picks up $1.9 million option to stay with Bucks

By Jun 20, 2022, 8:02 AM EDT
Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game One
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Antetokounmpo is staying with the Bucks.

We’re not talking Giannis Antetokounmpo — he’s not leaving Milwaukee either, but that was never in question. However, his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo had a decision to make and, as expected, decided to opt into his $1.9 million to stay with the team, reports Michael Scotto at Hoopshype.

After the Bucks won the title, Thanasis — the older brother of Giannis — signed a two-year, $3.6 million contract with the team. After this coming season, the Bucks will have his full Bird rights and could pay him more to keep Giannis happy.

Thanasis is an end-of-the-bench role player who got in 48 games last season averaging 3.6 points a night. His real value is as an emotional leader on the bench — he probably yells at the referees more than Mike Budenholzer — and he keeps Giannis happy. It’s money well spent by the Bucks to keep him happy.

Milwaukee has much bigger offseason moves to make, starting with re-signing Bobby Portis, who has earned himself a raise. Pat Connaughton can opt-out and get a new deal as well. Also, Khris Middleton is extension eligible if the Bucks want to lock up the Olympian for longer.

