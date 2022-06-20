Report: Kenny Atkinson reneged with Hornets due to family reasons

By Jun 20, 2022, 1:35 PM EDT
Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson, who turned down the Hornets
Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson backed out of an agreement to become Hornets head coach.

Why?

Will Kunkel of Queen City News:

“Family reasons” is obviously a vague explanation. Atkinson of course considered his family before accepting Charlotte’s offer. What changed?

Maybe a fuller picture will eventually emerge. Until then, this bit of info is the best explanation I’ve seen of the highly unusual situation.

