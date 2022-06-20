Report: Kenny Atkinson reneged with Hornets due to family reasons

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson backed out of an agreement to become Hornets head coach.

Why?

Will Kunkel of Queen City News:

I’m told Kenny Atkinson changed his mind for family reasons.

Kenny had not signed the contract. They did agree to the terms of the contract, though.

Kenny had not signed the contract. They did agree to the terms of the contract, though.

The Hornets were waiting a few days to get the signed copy.

“Family reasons” is obviously a vague explanation. Atkinson of course considered his family before accepting Charlotte’s offer. What changed?

Maybe a fuller picture will eventually emerge. Until then, this bit of info is the best explanation I’ve seen of the highly unusual situation.