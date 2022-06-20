Report: Kenny Atkinson reneged with Hornets due to family reasons

Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson backed out of an agreement to become Hornets head coach.
Why?
Will Kunkel of Queen City News:
I’m told Kenny Atkinson changed his mind for family reasons.
Kenny had not signed the contract. They did agree to the terms of the contract, though.
The Hornets were waiting a few days to get the signed copy.
“Family reasons” is obviously a vague explanation. Atkinson of course considered his family before accepting Charlotte’s offer. What changed?
Maybe a fuller picture will eventually emerge. Until then, this bit of info is the best explanation I’ve seen of the highly unusual situation.