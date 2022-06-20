Curry’s “night night” mic drop, other highlights from Warriors’ championship parade

By Jun 20, 2022, 11:00 PM EDT
It was a day to celebrate in the Bay Area.

The Golden State Warriors are the NBA Champions, something Steve Kerr admitted even he didn’t think we’d see back in training camp. The Warriors celebrated with a parade down Market Street in San Francisco, and the parade — just like the Warriors’ season — had plenty of highlights.

Including Curry giving one more “night night” celebration with a mic drop.

Nobody was having more fun than Klay Thompson — because nobody is ever having more fun than Klay Thompson (who was wearing a sailing hat because his championship hat blew off in the bay on the boat ride over to the parade).

Thompson also ran over a spectator but did help her up.

Draymond Green was NSFW Draymond on the live broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area (and undercut his wife’s Tweet after about Celtics fans after Game 3, but that’s a separate discussion).

Gary Payton II went full shirtless J.R. Smith and was soaking in the moment, taking selfies with the fans.

And Juan Toscano-Anderson made one young fans’ day.

