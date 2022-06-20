After being accused of domestic violence, Rajon Rondo has protective order dismissed

By Jun 20, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT
Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo
Jason Miller/Getty Images
Ashley Bachelor, the mother of Rajon Rondo‘s children, said he’s abusive and violent and received an emergency protective order against the Cavaliers point guard last month.

However, that order is no longer in effect.

TMZ:

The emergency protection order that was filed against Rajon Rondo last month after he was accused of pulling a gun on the mother of his kids has been dismissed, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Court documents show the reason for the move was Rondo and his accuser, Ashley Bachelor, “reached an agreement.”

Rondo, 36, will be a free agent this offseason.

