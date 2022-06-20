Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ashley Bachelor, the mother of Rajon Rondo‘s children, said he’s abusive and violent and received an emergency protective order against the Cavaliers point guard last month.

However, that order is no longer in effect.

TMZ:

The emergency protection order that was filed against Rajon Rondo last month after he was accused of pulling a gun on the mother of his kids has been dismissed, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Court documents show the reason for the move was Rondo and his accuser, Ashley Bachelor, “reached an agreement.”

Rondo, 36, will be a free agent this offseason.