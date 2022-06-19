Utah Jazz bringing back purple mountain uniforms next season

By Jun 19, 2022, 8:32 AM EDT
Courtesy Utah Jazz
Purple is back in Utah.

The Jazz are bringing back the purple mountain uniforms that were a mainstay in the Stockton/Malone era and now say purple will be a “cornerstone” color for the team’s jerseys, courts and more in the future.

“Purple is back and here to stay,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz. “This uniform collection features the return of our cornerstone color purple, which will be integral to our new designs in future Jazz seasons. Purple is beloved by our fan base and lives at the core of our identity. Alongside our newly painted courts, these fresh yet familiar looks speak to our great history and dynamic future.”

The Jazz unveiled four jerseys they will wear next season: The purple mountain jersey, a white jersey with the Jazz basketball note as the centerpiece, a black uniform with UTAH across the chest, and a yellow uniform with JAZZ on the chest.

Expect to see the Jazz basketball note used much more prominently in the future.

The uniform is likely just one of a few things that will be different when the Jazz take the court next season, including a new coach (that search is ongoing).

