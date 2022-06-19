Utah Jazz bringing back purple mountain uniforms next season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Purple is back in Utah.

The Jazz are bringing back the purple mountain uniforms that were a mainstay in the Stockton/Malone era and now say purple will be a “cornerstone” color for the team’s jerseys, courts and more in the future.

“Purple is back and here to stay,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz. “This uniform collection features the return of our cornerstone color purple, which will be integral to our new designs in future Jazz seasons. Purple is beloved by our fan base and lives at the core of our identity. Alongside our newly painted courts, these fresh yet familiar looks speak to our great history and dynamic future.”

🖤☯️ The 𝙍𝙀𝙏𝙐𝙍𝙉 & the 𝚁𝙴𝙼𝙸𝚇 ☯️🖤 Purple is back and here to stay.#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/hwCtmSXDiA — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 17, 2022

The Jazz unveiled four jerseys they will wear next season: The purple mountain jersey, a white jersey with the Jazz basketball note as the centerpiece, a black uniform with UTAH across the chest, and a yellow uniform with JAZZ on the chest.

Expect to see the Jazz basketball note used much more prominently in the future.

The uniform is likely just one of a few things that will be different when the Jazz take the court next season, including a new coach (that search is ongoing).