Magic’s Ross, Rockets’ Gordon still available for first-round pick

At the trade deadline, the Orlando Magic shopped veteran wing Terrence Ross with the asking price being a first-round pick. The Houston Rockets did the same thing with guard Eric Gordon, with the same price tag. No teams bit, and both vets stayed with their struggling teams the rest of the season.

Now the offseason is upon us, and heading into the NBA Draft both players are again available for a trade, the asking price remains a first rounder, according to multiple reports.

Ross has let the Magic know he would like a trade and is entering the final year of his contract at $11.5 million. The Magic want a first-round pick still and, according to Michael Scotto or Hoopshype, other teams are still waiting for the price to come down.

“…rival teams with interest are hoping Orlando lowers its asking price to multiple second-round picks, similar to when the team previously traded Evan Fournier to the Celtics.”

It’s a similar situation in Houston. The Rockets just traded Christian Wood to the Mavericks for a first-round pick (No. 26) and they are looking for the same return with Gordon, reports Marc Stein. There are late first-round picks available, for example it’s known the 76ers are shopping the No. 23 pick with Danny Green — who will miss next season due to injury, his salary helps balance things — and there are others on the market. Whether any of those teams want the veteran guard Gordon is the question.

Expect a couple of trades later in the first round of the draft on Thursday night. Whether Gordon and Ross are part of them is the question.