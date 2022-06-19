Ja Morant, Draymond Green go back-and-forth in Twitter duel

By Jun 19, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
A weekend Twitter duel (it didn’t really escalate to a beef) between Ja Morant and Draymond Green all started with Klay Thompson the night the Warriors clinched the NBA title.

“There is this one player on the Grizzlies who Tweeted ‘strength in numbers’ after they beat us in the regular season and it pissed me off so much,” Thompson said from the podium, referring back to a mid-season Jaren Jackson Jr. Tweet. “I can’t wait to retweet that thing. Frigging bum…

“Going to mock us? Like, you ain’t ever been there before, Bro. We been there. We know what it takes. Hold that. Twitter fingers, can you believe it? I’ve got a memory like an elephant. I don’t forget. There were a lot of people kicking us down.”

Morant saw that and thought the Grizzlies were living rent free in the Warriors’ heads after their second-round matchup.

Green responded, and it was on.

Morant wants the Warriors on Christmas, but Green even had thoughts on that.

Christmas Day traditionally features a Finals rematch on the winners’ home court, but not always. The league goes with what it thinks will get the best ratings. That’s probably Celtics at Warriors, but the door is at least open to other games.

If it’s not Christmas, you can be sure the league is getting Warriors vs. Grizzlies in some prime television real estate.

