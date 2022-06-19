Bradley Beal says he has decided his playing future, but won’t reveal it, yet

It’ll be the Washington Wizards.

Not to suck all the drama out of the story, but Beal has said before he is leaning toward re-signing with the Wizards, the franchise that drafted him and has been the only NBA home he’s ever known. While hope springs eternal in Miami and New York (among other markets) that the free agent All-NBA wing is ready to move on, good luck finding a source around the league who thinks Beal is leaving the Wizards this offseason.

Beal tried to leave the door open and keep the drama going Saturday when he spoke to reporters at the Benjamin Banneker basketball court refurbishment project in Washington. Beal said, via the Associated Press, he was recruited by a lot of players from different teams, and when asked how he expects free agency to go, he said, “Crazy, probably. Like it always is.” When asked about his contract situation, his response was similar “My situation? Crazy. probably.”

Beal spoke privately to Josh Robbins of The Athletic and said he had made up his mind.

In an interview with The Athletic, Beal said he has made up his mind about his playing future but declined to disclose his decision, saying it would be improper to discuss any potential future contract while he’s still fulfilling his current contract.

Washington can offer the most money. If Beal (as expected) declines his $34.6 million option for next season, the Wizards can offer five years, $246 million. Even if Beal might want to move on in a couple of years if this Wizards team — now with Kristaps Porzingis — doesn’t live up to Beal’s expectations of winning, that larger contract would travel with him.

Most importantly to whatever team signs Beal (it’ll be the Wizards), Beal said his wrist — which he had surgery on in February, ending his season — is feeling much better. He said he has 80%-90% of his range of motion back and “The rest is going to be strengthening and stuff. I’m cleared to do stuff on the court now, which is good.”