As expected, Jeff Green picks up $4.5 million option to stay with Nuggets

By Jun 19, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT
0 Comments

Jeff Green, who filled in well at the four last season for the Nuggets after Michael Porter Jr. went down, will be back in Denver next season.

As was expected, Green picked up his $4.5 million player option with the Nuggets, a story first reported by Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Green, who started 63 games for the Nuggets and averaged 10.3 points a game, will return as a solid veteran player at the four coach Michael Malone can trust. With Porter, Green and Zeke Nnaji, the Nuggets are set at the four, which is why new GM Calvin Booth could trade JaMychal Green to Oklahoma City for a pick earlier this week.

Denver needs more perimeter help, but with Jamal Murray, Porter and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets are in a position to be a contender in the West.

Check out more on the Nuggets

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six
Warriors, Celtics top way-to-early NBA championship odds for next season
Serbia v Czech Rep: Games 5-6 - FIBA World Cup 2019
As expected, Nikola Jokic will play for Serbia at EuroBasket this summer
JaMychal Green in JaMychal Green in Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets
Report: Nuggets trading JaMychal Green to Thunder in salary dump/pick exchange