Warriors, Celtics top way-to-early NBA championship odds for next season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Maybe we should let the Warriors have their championship parade down Market Street before we focus on next season’s champion…

Nah.

In the spirit of 29 franchises ready to move on, here are the championship odds for next season from our partners at PointsBet:

Boston Celtics +600

Golden State Warriors +600

Los Angeles Clippers +600

Brooklyn Nets +700

Milwaukee Bucks +750

Phoenix Suns +900

Memphis Grizzlies +1400

Miami Heat +1400

Philadelphia 76ers +1400

Dallas Mavericks +1600

Denver Nuggets +1600

Los Angeles Lakers +2000

New Orleans Pelicans +4000

Utah Jazz +4000

Chicago Bulls +5000

Toronto Raptors +5000

Minnesota Timberwolves +6600

Atlanta Hawks +8000

Cleveland Cavaliers +8000

Charlotte Hornets +12500

Portland Trail Blazers +15000

New York Knicks +20000

San Antonio Spurs +25000

Washington Wizards +25000

Detroit Pistons +50000

Houston Rockets +50000

Indiana Pacers +50000

Oklahoma City Thunder +50000

Orlando Magic +50000

Sacramento Kings +50000

A few quick thoughts on this list (but don’t take this as betting advice, remember I picked the Mavericks over the Warriors in six):

• The Celtics and Warriors deserve to be on top of the list.

• Having the Clippers on their level is smart — they may be a popular pick to win it all next season with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy. Considering this was a playoff team largely without them this season, that is a solid base to add two potential All-NBA players to.

• The Bucks at +750 strike me as a good value bet, with a healthy Khris Middleton who knows how far they go in these playoffs.

• Denver at +1600 is my favorite bet on the board — with Jamal Murray back and a healthy Michael Porter Jr. (*knocks on wood*) to pair with Nikola Jokic, this team is a legit threat to win it all entering the season.

• If you believe in Pat Riley’s offseason magic, the Heat could be another value title bet.

• That +2000 is a tempting number for the large Lakers nation, but the team requires a serious roster upgrade and they don’t have many clear paths to that this offseason. I would keep my powder dry on that one.