Report: Shaedon Sharpe’s draft stock falling

The most mysterious player in the 2022 NBA Draft: Shaedon Sharpe.

Sharpe enrolled at Kentucky but chose never to play for the Wildcats. So, workouts will disproportionately affect the wing’s draft stock.

And they might not be going so well.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report:

One early candidate to fall in the lottery: Shaedon Sharpe. After not playing at Kentucky, Sharpe has been said to underwhelm multiple teams in pre-draft workouts. His range may begin with the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 8, but Sharpe could also feasibly be the target for any team that trades with Portland for the No. 7 pick.

This is smokescreen season. Teams could be lying in an attempt to get Sharpe to drop to them.

But there’s so little to go on with Sharpe otherwise. For people following the draft from the outside, you’ve just got to hope savvy reporters like Fischer aren’t being spun and that this is reliable intel.