Report: Mavericks interested in signing Goran Dragic to pair with Doncic

Could we see the two greatest players in Slovenian history on the same team next season? (With all due apologies to Beno Udrih and Sasha Vujacic.)

The Dallas Mavericks are again exploring the idea of adding Goran Dragic to a roster with Luka Doncic on it, reports Marc Stein at Substack.

As the leaguewide focus rapidly shifts to next week's draft and the June 30 start of free agency, sources say Dallas — while prioritizing its need for more wing help — does intend to explore the possibility of signing Goran Dragic this summer. More NBA: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 17, 2022

After the Raptors traded Dragic to the Spurs and San Antonio bought him out, Dragic had options: The Mavericks, Bulls, Bucks, Lakers and Warriors were all interested, but he chose the Brooklyn Nets. Before the Spurs trade, the Mavericks tried to work out a deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Raptors for Dragic and Gary Trent Jr., but the Raptors wisely did not bite.

Doncic will have options again this summer, but Luka and the Mavs are in the mix.

The Mavericks are looking for more shot creation and depth, players who can take some of the pressure off Goran Dragic. Dallas will likely re-sign Jalen Brunson to help in that role, but Dragic would be another quality role playing option (at least until Dallas can trade for another All-Star level player to put next to Luka).