Bucks Grayson Allen has procedure on finger, will be ready for camp

Associated PressJun 18, 2022, 11:00 PM EDT
2022 NBA Playoffs - Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst says Grayson Allen has undergone a “little procedure” on his left ring finger to deal with an injury that was bothering the 26-year-old guard during the season.

“A lot of times, guys do maintenance-type stuff, routine stuff in the offseason to kind of get ready,” Horst said Friday during a pre-draft media availability. “It was good for him to kind of approach it in the offseason. It’ll be fine. There’s no kind of lasting effects.”

Allen averaged 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 27.3 minutes his first season with the Bucks to set career highs in all three categories.

He also shot a career-high 40.9% from 3-point range during the regular season, though he went 2 of 18 on 3-point attempts over the final six games of the Bucks’ seven-game Eastern Conference semifinal loss to the Boston Celtics.

Horst also said forward Khris Middleton is feeling better after missing much of the Bucks’ playoff run with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. The three-time All-Start hurt his knee in Game 2 of a first-round series with the Chicago Bulls and didn’t play again.

“(He) looks great, really starting to ramp up his court work and his lifting and everything,” Horst said. “He’s fine.”

Here's more on the Bucks

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six
Warriors, Celtics top way-to-early NBA championship odds for next season
Andrew Wiggins and Jayson Tatum in 2022 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Jayson Tatum in 2012: Jabari Parker better than Andrew Wiggins
Milwaukee Bucks v Minnesota Timberwolves
Bucks make Charles Lee associate head coach in effort to keep key assistant