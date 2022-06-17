Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON – Warriors general manager Bob Myers stood on the court barefoot drinking from a chalice:

Steve Kerr and Bob Myers are having a great time 🍺 🥂 pic.twitter.com/7CX0PFLE67 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

You can’t tell Golden State management nothing.

The Warriors chose not to trade youngsters James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody – who didn’t help much in these playoffs – for veteran help. In other words, the Warriors chose not to maximize their 2022 championship odds.

And won the 2022 championship, anyway.

Now, Golden State has Wiseman, Kuminga and Moody to help in future years. As Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson age, those recent lottery picks – along with 22-year-old Jordan Poole, who has already proven to be a quality contributor – could keep the team humming. Maybe Poole, Wiseman, Kuminga or Moody will even develop into leading a championship-contending Warriors team.

Yet another triumph for a franchise that declared itself to be light years ahead.

To be clear, I disliked Golden State’s two-timeline plan. Draymond Green expressed doubt, too. It’s so hard to win a title. Once in contention, I’d do nearly everything possible to maximize the window. The Warriors could have ended up a Robert Covington away from a championship all because they wanted to keep Wiseman, Kuminga and Moody for the future.

But despite my lasting issues with the though process behind this plan, there’s no arguing the results. Golden State came out ahead.

Way ahead.

As player movement has increased with stars regularly teaming up in new places (forcing their way, if necessary), teams have taken shorter outlooks. Forget 10-year plans. Even five-year plans might be overly ambitious. Think three-year plans.

Golden State is talking about emulating the Spurs and being elite for multiple decades.

After this year, who’s to say it won’t happen?

The Warriors don’t just lead the NBA in revenue. They tell you about it then demolish luxury-tax records. Owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber have given this team tremendous competitive advantages.

Except by trading Wiseman, Kuminga and/or Moody for immediate help in a year Golden State was contending for a title.

And it paid off.

The Warriors won their fourth championship of this era in a way that’ll better position them to win their fifth.