PBT Podcast: The Warriors are your 2022 NBA Finals champions

Was it the Warriors’ championship mettle and experience, or did the Celtics beat themselves?

Or, was it just the fact Stephen Curry was just the best player in the series by a mile?

Dan Feldman and I sit courtside at the TD Garden in Boston not long after Golden State was crowned NBA Champions for the fourth time in eight years and talked about the Warriors’ underrated defense, the greatness of Stephen Curry, the smart moves by Golden State in not making a big trade, the play of Andrew Wiggins, and what the Boston Celtics have to do to get back to this stage again.

