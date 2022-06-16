Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Isaiah Thomas has mostly let others speak on the Celtics mistreating him.

But when a report emerged the Celtics told Robert Williams he wouldn’t make his injury worse by playing through it, Thomas chimed in.

Thomas:

Heard that before lol https://t.co/oxOEWdvRyT — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 16, 2022

Boston played Thomas through a hip injury then traded him in 2017. Thomas’ career then unraveled amid hip issues, costing him a major payday.

Williams said playing through knee pain is “worth it, for sure” (though didn’t elaborate on the dangers other than using the word “risk”). No two injuries are identical. Hopefully, he’ll be fine in the long run.

But Thomas’ warning does cause some apprehension.