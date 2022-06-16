Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Heat – always whale hunting, with the pedigree plus market to actually land stars – have been linked to Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

And Patrick Beverley.

Lacking the talent of Beal and Mitchell but possessing a knack for making waves as an ESPN analyst, the Timberwolves guard fanned the flames of Beverley-to-Miami rumors:

Jay Williams:

What’s going to happen with the Miami Heat? Are they going to be able to get a guy like Bradley Beal? Will they get a guy like Donovan Mitchell to be partner with Jimmy Butler?

Beverley:

Will they trade for Patrick Beverley?

Williams:

Will they trade for Patrick Beverley? I don’t know. I like that you just said that.

Beverley:

Yes. Say it. OK, say it.

Williams:

You said it for me, and I’ll keep saying it from now on.

Beverley:

It’s not the NBA channel. It’s ESPN. We can say anything we want.

You can bet Beverley isn’t selling himself short of being on Beal’s and Mitchell’s level. Beverley’s self-assuredness can be really enjoyable.

While players can still get fined for tampering on a network other than NBA TV, this is the opposite situation. It’s a player (who’s under contract another season) courting another team.

Really, I wonder whether this is another Scottie Pippen-Dan Majerle situation. Are the Heat really interested in Beverley as reported, or did he stir up the initial rumors?

If Beverley finds his way back to Miami, he’d be coming full circle.