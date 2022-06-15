Report: 76ers testing trade market for Harris, Thybulle, Korkmaz, more

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We know two things about the Philadelphia 76ers heading into a critical offseason for a franchise with championship aspirations:

1) Things need to be shaken up a little after how last season ended.

2) GM Daryl Morey loves to make deals.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise that Philadelphia is testing the trade market for some of its key role players heading into the NBA Draft next week. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia 76ers has the details.

Multiple league sources have said the team is gauging teams’ interest in Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, and Shake Milton, in addition to potential trade partners for Danny Green and the No. 23 pick… The Sixers realize their current roster is not suited to win an NBA championship. They’re determined to upgrade it with established players who can help propel them.

The Bulls, who need defensive upgrades, reportedly are interested in Thybulle. Thybulle has made the NBA All-Defensive Team two seasons in a row, however, his limited offensive game made it difficult for Doc Rivers to keep him on the court in crucial playoff minutes.

If Morey is looking to bring in another star, it likely means Harris is on his way out. He has a hefty price tag — two years, $39.4 million remaining on his contract. That’s a lot of money for a potential third option and not every team is going to jump at that. Pompey’s report also said the Pacers showed some interest in Korkmaz.

James Harden has proven not to be the final piece of the puzzle in Philadelphia. With Joel Embiid at his peak, there is pressure on the 76ers to act now, and that will mean finding the right players to go around their two stars. Look for the 76ers to be very active this offseason.