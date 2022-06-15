Jazz to interview Sam Cassell for their head coaching positon

By Jun 15, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT
Sam Cassell, the 15-year NBA veteran with three championship rings to his name as a player, has been on the list of assistant coaches who deserve a shot at a head coaching job for a decade. Cassell went deep in the Rockets interview process in 2011 (when Kevin McHale got the job).

Cassell, who has been at Doc Rivers’ right hand in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, will be interviewed for the Jazz head coaching job, reports Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Cassell continues to get interviews — the Celtics talked to him before hiring Ime Udoka a year ago — but has yet to make the move up to the big chair.

Danny Ainge has cast a wide net looking for a replacement for Quin Snyder in Utah. The list of coaches spoken to includes former head coaches Terry Stotts and Frank Vogel, as well assistant coaches Alex Jensen of the Jazz, Will Hardy and Joe Mazzulla from the Celtics, Chris Quinn of the Heat, Johnnie Bryant of the Knicks, Adrian Griffin of the Raptors, Kevin Young of the Suns, and Charles Lee of the Bucks.

