As expected, Nikola Jokic will play for Serbia at EuroBasket this summer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic takes pride in playing for his native Serbia and it’s now confirmed he will be doing so late this summer, just before NBA training camps open.

As expected, Jokic will suit up for Serbia in EuroBasket, which tips off in September, however, he has not yet reported to the team. The head of the Serbian national team confirmed everything, via EuroHoops.net.

“For sure, the NBA players have a maximum amount of days they can spend with the national team of their country during the offseason,” noted national team director and retired player Dragan Tarlac regarding the agreement between FIBA and the NBA, “Nikola Jokic will be with the national team the first day he can, according to these restrictions.”

Jokic last played for Serbia in the 2019 World Cup.

By reporting to his national team later, Jokic can play for Serbia in the August round of World Cup qualifying games, then play in EuroBasket.

Many of the NBA’s top European players are expected to play in EuroBasket this year, including Luka Doncic with Slovenia. The Slovenian national team faced a challenge getting the required insurance for Doncic and Goran Dragic to play, but that is expected to be worked out.