Pacers reportedly testing market for Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner

The Indiana Pacers appear to be one of the more active teams on the trade market, looking to shake things up rather than hanging safely in the middle of the pack.

They traded Domantas Sabonis at the deadline (bringing back Tyrese Haliburton from the Kings) and now they are open to trading both Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, reports Jake Fischer at Bleacher Report.

Indiana widely explored the market for Myles Turner before the 26-year-old’s season ended because of a stress reaction in his left foot. The Pacers have since resumed trade conversations about Turner ahead of the draft, sources told B/R, in addition to engaging opposing front offices on point guard Malcolm Brogdon. As Marc Stein noted Monday, Turner’s impending free agency in 2023 seems to be clear grounds for the Pacers to re-engage his trade market this offseason, if there’s little momentum for a contract extension with Indiana. The Charlotte Hornets have long been considered a potential landing spot for Turner, and the Hornets have communicated around the league a willingness to move the No. 15 pick, sources said… The Knicks have also been linked to Brogdon in recent days by league personnel. New York is known to have interest in trading up from the No. 11 pick, with a perceived target of Purdue combo guard Jaden Ivey. But if New York doesn’t jump up the lottery order—league executives don’t forecast such a deal—and determines it is out of the running for free agent-to-be Jalen Brunson, Brogdon has been mentioned as one of several potential backup options for the Knicks to plug their hole at starting point guard.

There’s a lot to digest here.

Sources have told NBC Sports that the Pacers want to see Turner and Haliburton play together before making any moves. However, that could change depending on what offers come in for Turner. The Hornets and Raptors are both in the market for a center, something Fischer notes.

While the Kings are open to trading the No. 4 pick, it will take a quality young player in return to get them to bite and the Knicks may not be willing to offer that up as they are rebuilding themselves. The expectation around the league is Jalen Brunson will re-sign in Dallas, which would leave New York searching for a floor general point guard, and Brogdon could be the guy.

Or, none of that may come together.

There are a lot of rumors around the Pacers, one way or another expect them to be active this offseason.