Warriors Jordan Poole drains buzzer-beater to end third quarter. Again.

SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole did it at the end of the third quarter in Game 2, bringing Chase Center to its feet to cheer a half-court buzzer-beater.
In Game 5, he did it again — and this time called bank.
JP DID IT AGAIN 🚨 pic.twitter.com/elZ9r2CXrf
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 14, 2022
The difference is when Poole hit that shot in Game 2 it capped off a monster third quarter from the Warriors that turned that game into a blowout.
In Game 5 it was the Celtics who dominated much of the third and Poole’s shot capped off a little late run — including a couple of Klay Thompson 3s — that put the Warriors up one after three.
This could be the first game in these NBA Finals that is close at the end.