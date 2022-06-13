Warriors Jordan Poole drains buzzer-beater to end third quarter. Again.

By Jun 13, 2022, 11:08 PM EDT
2022 NBA Finals - Game Five
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole did it at the end of the third quarter in Game 2, bringing Chase Center to its feet to cheer a half-court buzzer-beater.

In Game 5, he did it again — and this time called bank.

The difference is when Poole hit that shot in Game 2 it capped off a monster third quarter from the Warriors that turned that game into a blowout.

In Game 5 it was the Celtics who dominated much of the third and Poole’s shot capped off a little late run — including a couple of Klay Thompson 3s — that put the Warriors up one after three.

This could be the first game in these NBA Finals that is close at the end.

