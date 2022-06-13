Report: Former Timberwolves coach Saunders to be added to Nuggets staff

By Jun 13, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
Ryan Saunders, who followed in the footsteps of his father Flip and worked his way up to be the head coach of the Timberwolves but was let go in 2021, will be back on an NBA bench next season.

Michael Malone and the Denver Nuggets are bringing him in as an assistant coach, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Saunders had been on multiple staffs in Minnesota, including Tom Thibodeau’s, before taking the head job. Saunders had a good relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns, and was a favorite of owner Glen Taylor in Minnesota. However, after a 19-45 season in 2020, the Timberwolves started the next season 7-24 despite Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and rookie sensation Anthony Edwards on the roster. The team was not growing or improving and Saunders paid the price.

Saunders takes over the spot on Malone’s staff of Jordi Fernandez, as he has taken a job on Mike Brown’s staff in Sacramento.

