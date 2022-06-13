Montrezl Harrell arrested on marijuana charge in Kentucky after traffic stop

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hornets’ sixth man Montrezl Harrell faces felony drug charges in Kentucky last month after three pounds of marijuana was found in a car he was driving, reports the Charlotte Observer.

A former Sixth Man of the Year, Harrell played his college ball in Louisville and still spends time in Kentucky, where the arrest occurred. The Charlotte Observer has the details.

According to Madison County, Ky., court records, Harrell was scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Monday to answer the traffic citation. Harrell, 28, was pulled over by a Kentucky state trooper at 9:58 a.m. on May 12 while traveling southbound on I-75 for following the vehicle in front of him too closely, according to the police records. Trooper Jesse Owens stated he “upon stop observed odor of marijuana” from the silver 2020 Honda Pilot that Harrell was driving, according to the citation. Harrell, Owens wrote in the report, “admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.” During a subsequent search of the vehicle, which the report states Harrell claims was rented, “three pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags” were found in a backpack in the back seat, according to the citation. He’s been charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana.

Harrell could face 1-5 years in prison plus a $10,000 fine, although often in situations similar to this a plea bargain is struck that sees lesser penalties.

Harrell, who was traded to Charlotte from Washington at the deadline (last offseason he was sent from the Lakers to the Wizards as part of the five-team deal that brought Russell Westbrook to L.A.), has a $9.7 million player option for next season he was expected to pick up. He averaged 11.4 points and 4.9 rebounds a game off the bench in Charlotte.