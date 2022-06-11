Rumor: Knicks front office having “internal discussions” about Carmelo Anthony return

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is it time to bring Carmelo Anthony back home to New York?

Anthony, 38, is a free agent looking to close out his career somewhere meaningful. The Knicks are looking for affordable depth at forward, a role Anthony played that role for the Lakers last season, averaging 13.3 points a game in 26 minutes a night off the bench.

Does that make a match? The Knicks are having internal discussions about making Carmelo an offer, according to the New York Post.

Anthony returning to Madison Square Garden, where he was a legend and seven-time All-Star, has sentimental appeal. And the past couple of seasons he’s accepted he’s a bench role player at this point in his career, and he’s been solid in that role.

Before the Knicks can get serious with Anthony and see if there’s a fit, they have other major roster questions to answer.

The Knicks top priority is a floor general point guard to run the show. They are reportedly going to make a run at Jalen Brunson, and maybe Tyus Jones.

Then there is the Julius Randle question. After a season where he took a step back from his All-NBA level two years ago, there were reports Randle wanted out of New York, something both Randle and team president Leon Rose denied. Is Randle staying and part of the future with the Knicks, or will they see what his trade value is on the open market?

The Knicks have forwards on the roster: Randle, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, and RJ Barrett plays the three. In that rotation, are there minutes for Anthony?

And what are Anthony’s priorities at this point in his career? To chase a ring? Minutes and touches? Lifestyle?

There are a lot of questions to be answered, but the Knicks are at last considering bringing Brooklyn-born Carmelo Anthony home.