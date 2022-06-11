Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram has finger surgery, sidelined 6-8 weeks

By Jun 11, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans - Game Six
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Brandon Ingram, who averaged 22.7 points a game last season for the Pelicans and was a critical part of their late-season surge, will miss a couple of months of offseason work.

Ingram had offseason finger surgery and will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks, the team announced Friday.

What is a flexion contracture? You might have heard of it called mallet finger, according to In Street Clothes’ Jeff Stotts.

 

The 6-8 week timeline has Ingram and his finger healthy and back in plenty of time for training camp.

The Pelicans went 21-11 to close the season, climbing up into the play-in games, a surge that started when they traded for CJ McCollum. Not only did he provide a needed second shot creator next to Ingram, but McCollum was also the kind of locker room leader New Orleans desperately needed to work with new coach Willie Green. Ingram playing at an All-Star level was part of that late-season surge.

Zion Williamson has been fully cleared and is working out at the team’s facilities. Combine the elite interior scoring and force that Zion plays with to Ingram and McCollum, and suddenly this is an improved and interesting team out West.

